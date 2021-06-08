Memphis girl meets heroes from 911 call that saved her mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little girl is being hailed a hero after saving her mother’s life.

She was given an award Monday and got a reunion she won’t soon forget.

“If it wasn’t for her and the heroes behind me, I would not be here today,” said Brooke Holley.

When Holley suddenly stopped breathing and was unresponsive in her bedroom, her pint-size hero was actually her little girl.

“I was really scared to see her like that because I wouldn’t think of that just happening. I just got really scared, but I finally got the courage to call 911,” said eight-year-old Ella Claire Meskenas.

This second grader jumped into action, calling her friend’s mother, her father, and 911 trying to get her help.

“She’s only like the second child that I’ve taken a phone call from, but she’s done better than most adults do,” said dispatcher Michelle Staten.

Staten said when in an emergency, it’s important to know exactly where you are, know your phone number, and be able to explain what’s happening. Probably the biggest tip is to stay calm.

“It is a very difficult situation that I hope no one finds themselves in, but if they do, I hope they respond the same way that she did. She was calm. She had herself together. She knew what was going on,” said Lt. Bobby Dabbs with the Memphis Fire Department.

The eight-year-old was awarded the Shelby County Fire Department Life Saver Award.

“Yeah, it inspires me to help people when I grow up and try to be as brave as I can be,” said Ella.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.