Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis native, former basketball pro Galen Young dies after car crashes into home

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native and former basketball player died after a car crashed into a home.

Leslie Galen Young is being remembered by many in the game.

Saturday just before 3 a.m., a driver crashed into a house off Horn Lake Drive. Memphis police say after the crash investigation, Young was located inside the house and pronounced dead.

A family friends said Young was staying with family for a few days as he was getting ready to leave for a new job in Jackson, Mississippi. Young is being remembered as a great basketball player.

He played for Hillcrest High School. Green Dot Public Schools sent their condolences to the family and said they “appreciate the legacy Mr. Young has within the Hillcrest High Viking and Whitehaven community. His family will continue to be on our thoughts and prayers.”

Young went on to play for the Charlotte 49ers. The team says he played from 1997 to 1999 and was 1999 C-USA Tournament MVP.

The Rockhurst Men’s basketball team, which he was assistant coach for said, “Galen’s positive attitude and outlook on life had an immediate impact on our program. Our thoughts and prayers are with Galen’s family at this time.”

University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was also shocked by the news, sharing Young was just in his office two weeks ago.

According to the police report, the driver was a 19-year-old woman. Police said she was issued a citation and the investigation is ongoing. It is unknown what charges she is facing as of now.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Single-Car Crash on I-240
2 women dead after a single-car crash
The Memphis Police Department had the costliest overtime at $57 million over the course of five...
MPD searching for missing, endangered 5-week-old
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Navy denies Kinley's request to delay service/free agent Tampa Bay Bucs signee
Hunter Fan Company in Memphis giving away fans to celebrate 135th anniversary
Hunter Fan Company in Memphis giving away ceiling fans to celebrate 135th anniversary
Memphis police searching for suspects after string of carjackings
Memphis police search for suspects after string of carjackings
Memphis girl meets heroes from 911 call that saved her mother
Memphis child meets heroes from 911 call that saved her mother
Sherra Wright files post conviction relief petition
Sherra Wright files post conviction relief petition, faces judge tomorrow