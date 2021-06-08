Memphis native, former basketball pro Galen Young dies after car crashes into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native and former basketball player died after a car crashed into a home.

Leslie Galen Young is being remembered by many in the game.

Saturday just before 3 a.m., a driver crashed into a house off Horn Lake Drive. Memphis police say after the crash investigation, Young was located inside the house and pronounced dead.

A family friends said Young was staying with family for a few days as he was getting ready to leave for a new job in Jackson, Mississippi. Young is being remembered as a great basketball player.

He played for Hillcrest High School. Green Dot Public Schools sent their condolences to the family and said they “appreciate the legacy Mr. Young has within the Hillcrest High Viking and Whitehaven community. His family will continue to be on our thoughts and prayers.”

Young went on to play for the Charlotte 49ers. The team says he played from 1997 to 1999 and was 1999 C-USA Tournament MVP.

The Rockhurst Men’s basketball team, which he was assistant coach for said, “Galen’s positive attitude and outlook on life had an immediate impact on our program. Our thoughts and prayers are with Galen’s family at this time.”

University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was also shocked by the news, sharing Young was just in his office two weeks ago.

According to the police report, the driver was a 19-year-old woman. Police said she was issued a citation and the investigation is ongoing. It is unknown what charges she is facing as of now.

