Memphis police searching for suspects after string of carjackings

By Janice Broach
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the hunt for attempted carjackers who hit an East Memphis donut shop, firing shots, and who may be connected to at least two other robberies.

The connection to all is the time the crimes happened and a specific vehicle.

“You’d think it would be safe and you’d think so in this neighborhood it would be safe,” said Gibson’s Donut customer, Steven Biller.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, police say three people tried to carjack a customer at Gibson’s Donuts in East Memphis. Owner Don DeWeese said three men, one with a gun, tried to carjack a customer.

Police say one of the men said to the customer, ‘give me your keys.’ The customer ran into the donut shop and the suspect started shooting.

“We were just unlucky, but we got very lucky. Nobody got hurt,” said DeWeese.

DeWeese said he is going to get more security cameras and possibly a security guard at night.

It’s too much for Biller.

“Scary enough to probably think twice about coming in the evening, and I used to go in the evening,” he said.

Police say the three suspects took off in a newer model silver Chevy Equinox. Police say that car is connected to two other robberies. Both happened June 6 early in the morning.

On Gayoso near Fourth at 1:29 a.m., police say an 18-year-old man was robbed by four armed men in a silver Chevy Equinox. The teenage victim who was wearing no shoes, pants, or a shirt found a police officer and told him he was robbed of his clothing, phone and wallet.

Thirty minutes later, three armed men in a silver Equinox robbed a couple in the parking lot at Regions Bank on North Cleveland. They demanded everything in their pockets and the car keys.

The suspects threw the keys in the grass and took off.

Police say there has been a rash of carjackings.

Monday, WMC captured a scene at Berta and Holiday where Memphis police were investigating a possible carjacking that may have originated in Southaven.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

