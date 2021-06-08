Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum planning reopening celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum (MRTV) is reopening after being closed due to the pandemic.

MTRV is hosting a reopening celebration Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum at Central Station.

The event is free and open to the public, the release stated.

There will be appearances from the Canadian National locomotive, music will be provided by South Main Sounds and special exhibits around the station and more.

Food and drinks will be provided by Bishop Memphis, Eight and Sand, the Arcade Restaurant and Little Italy.

