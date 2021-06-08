Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum planning reopening celebration

(WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum (MRTV) is reopening after being closed due to the pandemic.

MTRV is hosting a reopening celebration Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum at Central Station.

The event is free and open to the public, the release stated.

There will be appearances from the Canadian National locomotive, music will be provided by South Main Sounds and special exhibits around the station and more.

Food and drinks will be provided by Bishop Memphis, Eight and Sand, the Arcade Restaurant and Little Italy.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Pride Day at the Zoo
Memphis Zoo announces Pride Day for Saturday June 12
Smiths Station hosts 2nd annual Unity Walk
4th Unity Walk Against Gun Violence planned for this Saturday
Girls, Inc. of Memphis opens virtual programming to all area girls
Girls Inc. of Memphis to break ground in new facility this week
Girls Inc. of Memphis facility
Girls Inc. breaking ground in Frayser facility this Thursday