Miss. State doubles up Campbell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State is also heading to the Super Regionals after taking care of Campbell Monday.

The Bulldogs rallying from 3-2 deficit in the 3rd.

Cameron Jones with a two-run homer puts the Bullies on top 4-3.

Then Pitcher Houston Hudson takes over, mowing down the Camels with 10 strikeouts.

State gets the victory 6-5.

The Bullies will host Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.

