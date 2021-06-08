Advertise with WMC
Miss. State doubles up Campbell

02-23-19 BB vs. Southern Miss Photo by Trevor Birchett
02-23-19 BB vs. Southern Miss Photo by Trevor Birchett(Trevor Birchett | Trevor Birchett/MSU Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State is also heading to the Super Regionals after taking care of Campbell Monday. 

The Bulldogs rallying from 3-2 deficit in the 3rd.

Cameron Jones with a two-run homer puts the Bullies on top 4-3.

Then Pitcher Houston Hudson takes over, mowing down the Camels with 10 strikeouts.

State gets the victory 6-5.

The Bullies will host Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.

