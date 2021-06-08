Miss. State doubles up Campbell
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State is also heading to the Super Regionals after taking care of Campbell Monday.
The Bulldogs rallying from 3-2 deficit in the 3rd.
Cameron Jones with a two-run homer puts the Bullies on top 4-3.
Then Pitcher Houston Hudson takes over, mowing down the Camels with 10 strikeouts.
State gets the victory 6-5.
The Bullies will host Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.
