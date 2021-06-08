Advertise with WMC
Mississippi Gov. Reeves: ‘I do not support requiring kids to get a vaccine’

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has opposing views when it comes to kids and COVID-19 vaccines.

Some states are working on implementing mandatory vaccination requirements for students returning to the classroom in the Fall.

Gov. Reeves says he does not support that decision.

“I do not support requiring kids to get a vaccine against COVID-19. Right now it is still on Emergency Use Authorization it is not fully approved by FDA. And I think those are two different animals. And as long as it’s under EUA, then it should not be required to get into the classroom in our state,” said Gov. Reeves.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids ages 12 and older.

