Supreme Court won’t hear Mississippi case on FDA, vaping products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a Mississippi store’s challenge to the FDA’s regulatory control over vaping products.

Big Time Vapes in Mississippi wants the Supreme Court to rule if lawmakers’ decision allowing the FDA to regulate that industry should stand.

The 2009 Tobacco Control Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services the option to determine what tobacco products fall under its purview.

The FDA expanded the reach of that law to include vapes in 2016.

Big Time Vapes unsuccessfully argued that any new regulation should be decided by legislators.

