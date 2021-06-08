Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t hear Mississippi case on FDA, vaping products

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a Mississippi store’s challenge to the FDA’s regulatory control over vaping products.

Big Time Vapes in Mississippi wants the Supreme Court to rule if lawmakers’ decision allowing the FDA to regulate that industry should stand.

The 2009 Tobacco Control Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services the option to determine what tobacco products fall under its purview.

The FDA expanded the reach of that law to include vapes in 2016.

Big Time Vapes unsuccessfully argued that any new regulation should be decided by legislators.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
LIVE: Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Derriontay Perry is charged with second-degree murder.
Suspect identified, charged with murder after stabbing girlfriend to death

Latest News

FDA
SCOTUS won't hear Mississippi case on FDA, vaping products
Olive Branch Voters to Decide on Mayor Tomorrow Amid Annexation Concerns
Olive Branch Voters to Decide on Mayor Tomorrow Amid Annexation Concerns
Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Olive Branch to elect new mayor Tuesday
Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday
Municipal Elections in Desoto County Tuesday