More heavy rain and flooding in north Mississippi this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers or storms through the afternoon. Flood Watch will continue over north Mississippi as well as Lee and Phillips county in Arkansas through 7 PM. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or a few storms. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph. A few showers are possible Wednesday night with lows in the low 70s.

LATE WEEK: On and off rain will persist through Thursday with some sun and clouds in between the rain. It won’t be a washout, but most will likely see at least a few showers or storms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. It will remain muggy. By Friday, rain chances will drop to 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

