Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a jogger in Natchez.

According to Sheriff Travis Patten, Brandon Christopher Bamberg, 37, got out of his truck and asked the jogger for directions.

It was then that he grabbed the woman, pushed her into his truck and began to pistol whip her. She fought back and got away.

Deputies later spotted Bamberg outside of the local courthouse and arrested him. He has since been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.

Patten said the woman is blessed to be alive.

“He chose the woman who had a lot of fight in her that day,” he stated. “I am glad that she did, because if he could’ve tied her up she may not have been able to leave to tell her story...

“This victim did not do anything wrong. She did everything right, and she chose to see another day. When we talked to the victim, she said she didn’t know him at all and never encountered him so this investigation is still ongoing.”

