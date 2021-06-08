Ole Miss advances to NCAA Super Regionals in home run derby vs Southern Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are two ways to look at Monday’s final day of NCAA Regional Baseball action. For Ole Miss and every other team playing, it’s either elimination or a trip to the Super Regionals.

The 12th seed Rebels hosting third seed Southern Mississippi at Swayze Field in Oxford. In the first inning, a man on for Ole Miss Peyton Chatangier, and he delivers, hitting a long fly to left for a 2-run home run as the Rebels open the scoring.

They add more in the second with another 2 run homer, this time from Justin Bench to make it 4-nothing Ole Miss. And the Rebels not nearly done, not by a long shot and listen, they’ll need it. After a bases-loaded single to make it 5-zip in the frame.

The Bionic Man, Tim Elko steps to the plate with the bases still juiced, and he puts them in the blender.

A Grand Slam Home Run for Elko, who somehow is playing with a torn ACL.

It’s his second Grand Slam of the Regional and 6th homer since coming back from the injury -- 9-0 Ole Miss.

Southern Miss Freshman Reid Treble adds a couple of home runs for the Golden Eagles to make it interesting. But Elko comes up again in the fourth and goes yard one more time -- 10-2 Ole Miss.

That’s the 16th homer of the season for Elko. Rebs hang on to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals, outlasting Southern Miss. Final Score 12-9.

