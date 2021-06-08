Advertise with WMC
Ole Miss advances to NCAA Super Regionals in home run derby vs Southern Miss.

Ole Miss plays host to the Oxford Regional in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament.
Ole Miss plays host to the Oxford Regional in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are two ways to look at Monday’s final day of NCAA Regional Baseball action. For Ole Miss and every other team playing, it’s either elimination or a trip to the Super Regionals.

The 12th seed Rebels hosting third seed Southern Mississippi at Swayze Field in Oxford. In the first inning, a man on for Ole Miss Peyton Chatangier, and he delivers, hitting a long fly to left for a 2-run home run as the Rebels open the scoring. 

They add more in the second with another 2 run homer, this time from Justin Bench to make it 4-nothing Ole Miss. And the Rebels not nearly done, not by a long shot and listen, they’ll need it. After a bases-loaded single to make it 5-zip in the frame. 

The Bionic Man, Tim Elko steps to the plate with the bases still juiced, and he puts them in the blender.

A Grand Slam Home Run for Elko, who somehow is playing with a torn ACL.

It’s his second Grand Slam of the Regional and 6th homer since coming back from the injury -- 9-0 Ole Miss.

Southern Miss Freshman Reid Treble adds a couple of home runs for the Golden Eagles to make it interesting. But Elko comes up again in the fourth and goes yard one more time -- 10-2 Ole Miss. 

That’s the 16th homer of the season for Elko. Rebs hang on to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals, outlasting Southern Miss. Final Score 12-9.

