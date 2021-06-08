Olive Branch woman arrested for kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman from Olive Branch was arrested in Panama City for kidnapping charges on June 4th in Panama City, according to officials.

Jordan Akers was stopped for a routine traffic stop where police learned she was suspected of a kidnapping after a court ordered custody ruling in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Akers was traveling with a child that police identified as the missing child abducted from Olive Branch.

Bay County Jail is currently holding Akers and is waiting to extradite her back to Mississippi.

Gulf coast Children’s Advocacy Center is caring for the child as they wait for a custodial guardian to pick them up, as reported by WJHG/WECP of Florida.

While the Olive Branch Police Department is unavailable for comment, sources say that the Olive Branch Police Chief has confirmed there was a warrant out for Aker’s arrest

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.