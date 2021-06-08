Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

One person dead, another critically injured after double shooting in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Eldridge Avenue near Springdale Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been given. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee makes announcement
Tennessee governor announces plans for Memphis infrastructure projects and workforce
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Pride Day at the Zoo
Memphis Zoo announces Pride Day for Saturday June 12
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Alzheimer’s Association hopeful, thanks to approval of new drug
Alzheimer’s Association hopeful, thanks to approval of new drug