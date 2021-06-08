One person dead, another critically injured after double shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Eldridge Avenue near Springdale Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been given. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

