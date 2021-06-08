SCS virtual art fest underway; view art on district’s social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The creative artwork of Shelby County Schools (SCS) students is now on full display.

SCS’ fine art department is hosting its second virtual art fest this week.

Student artwork will be showcased across all of the district’s social media platforms and the district website. Submissions include visual art along with dance, orchestra, and theatre performances.

To submit artwork, click here.

