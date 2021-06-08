Sherra Wright files post conviction relief petition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The murder of Memphis NBA great, Lorenzen Wright, hit the national spotlight as his ex-wife and mastermind of his murder attempts to get her sentence reduced.

Earlier Monday evening, Sherra Wright was featured in the premiere of VH1 Network’s new crime series “Infamy,” hosted by singer Monica.

Though Sherra Wright pleaded guilty, she has filed for post conviction relief and is scheduled to go before a judge Tuesday morning. The petition allows Wright to submit more evidence or raise more issues, and could reduce her sentence or lead to a new trial.

Lorenzen Wright’s pastor and friend, Dr. Bill Adkins, says this new filing was a shock.

“There are those of us who even thought at the beginning that the sentence that she got was actually low, in comparison to what the crime was,” said Adkins. “We thought that she would get a life sentence, which she didn’t. And now, we see something like this come about and it sometimes smacks of what’s wrong with our legal system.”

Corrections records show Sherra Wright is eligible for parole next October, but her sentence ends in 2046.

In January, a jury trial begins for her alleged co-conspirator, Billy Ray Turner. He pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison.

