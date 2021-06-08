Showers & storms will continue through end of week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain will be likely through the morning, especially in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. A few thunderstorms could have frequent lightning and gusty winds. We will have a few dry hours this afternoon, but more rain is expected this evening. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still reach the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 82 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 72 degrees. Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS WEEK: An upper level low pressure system will continue to spin moisture into the Mid-South for the next few days. Each day will feature rounds of rain with dry periods in between. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s and it will feel muggy each day. High temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80s on Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

