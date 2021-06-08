Tennessee governor announces plans for Memphis infrastructure projects and workforce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee announced the next steps for Memphis Regional Megasite Tuesday.

Governor Bill Lee announced a plan to complete major infrastructure investments at the industrial site. Lee also announced efforts to address workforce and quality of life in the region.

The administration will present plans to the State Building Commission in July to move forward with building the wastewater discharge pipeline. The proposed investment t address both the wastewater and water infrastructure totals more than $52 million.

The announcement comes after the Lee administration ordered an independent study of the Memphis Regional Megasite to determine visibility and assess the site’s infrastructure needs, area workforce, and quality of life.

There are also plans to address workforce and quality of life issues, including an $80 million investment in Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to clear a waiting list of over 11,000 students who are waiting to join the workforce.

The Lee administration has committed $100 million over the next near to address broadband connectivity needs that are impacting rural area.

