Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

US trade deficit dips to $68.9 billion with exports up

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an...
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an aerial view in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province.(Chinatopix via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April to $68.9 billion as an improving global economy boosted sales of American exports.

The April deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was down 8.2% from a record March deficit of $75 billion.

The improving economic situation overseas drove up demand for American goods while domestic demand for imports slowed.

In April, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 1.1% to $205 billion while imports declined 1.4% to $273.9 billion.

Through the first four months of the year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $281.7 billion, up 50.4% from the deficit during the same period in 2020, a time when the U.S. economy was essentially shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The politically sensitive deficit with China fell to $25.8 billion in April, down 6.7% from the March imbalance. But through the first four months of this year, the deficit with China, the largest the United States runs with any country, was up 37.1% over the same period a year ago.

The deficit in just goods in April totaled $86.7 billion while the surplus in services totaled $17.8 billion. The United States runs surpluses in services trade which help lower the goods deficit. However, the services economy, which includes travel payments such as airline fares, has been hit hard by the coronavirus with the service surplus down 16.2% so far this year compared to the same period a year ago.

During his four years in office, Donald Trump pursued a get-tough trade strategy that used punitive tariffs on other country’s exports in an effort to lower America’s huge trade deficits with the rest of the world, which he blamed for the loss of millions of American manufacturing jobs.

But Trump’s efforts failed to alter the trade imbalances. So far, the Biden administration has left most of the penalty tariffs in place as his administration works to determine the approach it will take to trade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Leslie G. Young, 45
Galen Young, Memphis native and former basketball pro, dies after car rams into house
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
LIVE: Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Derriontay Perry is charged with second-degree murder.
Suspect identified, charged with murder after stabbing girlfriend to death

Latest News

Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses...
Scam alert: Imposters pose as FEMA officials to trick grieving family members
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
FILE - This image from video released by CMT shows country singer Linda Martell during an...
CMT to honor Black country music pioneer Linda Martell
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force holds briefing