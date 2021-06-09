Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
I55 Road Closure
Traffic Alert: Northbound I-55 near I-240 closed

Latest News

Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
Memphis home fully engulfed in flames after vehicle hits house, ruptures gas line
Memphis home fully engulfed in flames after vehicle hits house, ruptures gas line
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract...
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract manufacturing company
Mississippi municipal election results