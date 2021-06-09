Advertise with WMC
Cause of crash, gas line rupture remains under investigation

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ten people are homeless after someone crashed into their house leading to an explosion Tuesday night.

The Memphis Fire Department says the house caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home and ruptured a gas line. Our crews were on the scene when the explosion happened along South Perkins and Chuck Avenue.

Firefighters flinched from the explosions that continued to go off.

Eight children and two adults were home when the fire started. Fortunately, they all escaped the house safely. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Lt. Wayne Cook says the incident began at around 8 p.m.; 15 to 20 residents evacuated and people in the home were able to take shelter on a MATA bus at first.

The Red Cross is now helping them find a place to stay. We’ve also seen some neighbors be allowed back into their homes.

We are still waiting to learn what caused the crash and who the driver is.

