Desoto County vaccination clinic moves to Southaven Community Safe Room

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County’s State Vaccination Clinic has a new location. Officials moved the sire from the Landers Center to the Southaven Community Safe Room, also known as the FEMA Tornado Shelter.

The Southaven Community Safe Room is located at 7312 Hwy 51 N. Southaven, Mississippi.

This location will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for indoor vaccinations that are available to anyone 12 or older.

Appointments are encouraged but they are not required.

Mississippi Department of Human Services will also be providing vaccinations at the health department in Hernando at 3212 Hwy 51 S. on Mondays and Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Please check the state website for any updates and other vaccination locations

