First of its kind wind turbine coming to Tunica County
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A first of its kind wind turbine is coming to Mississippi.

Wednesday, a group of commissioners signed an order, approving the Tunica Wind Facility.

The facility is being funded by private company, Vestas. The 13,000-acre farm will be the first wind turbine electricity generation facility in the Magnolia state. Officials say the wind farm will produce enough power to power 70,000 homes across the U.S.

“It sends a signal to the world that Mississippi is open for renewable energy investment,” said Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. “This investment is by a private company using their own private funds. They’ve been studying wind patterns here in the Delta for the last four years and saw an opportunity to not only be able to produce electricity here, but to have an economic situation to be able to tie into the larger national electric grid and sell electricity all across the United States. I think this sends a great signal to the rest of the world that our state is open for business and renewable energy development.”

Presley said construction of the facility is set to begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2022.

