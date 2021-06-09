Advertise with WMC
First-of-its-kind wind turbine coming to Mississippi

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A group of commissioners are meeting up Wednesday to sign an order approving a first-of-its-kind wind turbine in Mississippi.

The Tunica Wind Facility will be the state’s first wind turbine electricity generation facility and its setting up shop in Tunica.

Commissioner Brandon Presley, Commissioner Brent Bailey and Commissioner Dane Maxwell will sign the order at Dundee Community Center. Company officials and other local leaders will also be in attendance.

