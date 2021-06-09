Flash Flood warnings in effect for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another wet morning with thunderstorms producing lightning and heavy rain in the Mid-South region. Most of the rain is parked along and south of I-40. North Mississippi has been the bullseye for rain over the past 24 hours, which is why much of the area is under flood warnings.

National Weather Services Memphis is issuing several flood warnings for Wednesday as heavy rainfall continues. We’re tracking the updates below:

5:50 a.m. -- Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory issued for Central Crittenden County in Arkansas, Western Fayette County in Tennessee along with Shelby County until 8 a.m.

Some specific locations include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Cordova, T.O. Fuller State Park, Meeman Shelby ForestState Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Jennette, Midtown Memphis and Frayser.

5:41 a.m. -- Flash Flood Warning in effect for Itawamba, Lee, Southern Pontotoc and Union Counties in Mississippi until 9 a.m.

5:38 a.m. -- Flash Flood Warning in effect for Phillips County, Arkansas, Coahoma, Panola, Quitman and Tunica Counties in Mississippi until 9:30 a.m.

5:25 a.m. -- Flash Flood Warning canceled for Northwestern Calhoun and Yalobusha Counties in Mississippi. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat.

5:22 a.m. -- Flood warning issued for Coldwater River near Sarah “from early this morning to this afternoon.”

5:20 a.m. -- Pontotoc, Union County and Lafayette under a flood warning until 10 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for a portion of North Mississippi.

4:18 a.m. -- Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee and Phillips. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha under Flash Flood Watch through this evening.

