Flash flooding and heavy rain likely this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another wet morning with thunderstorms producing lightning and heavy rain. Most of the rain is parked along and south of I-40. North Mississippi has been the bullseye for rain over the past 24 hours, which is why much of the area is under flood warnings. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers will continue tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 82 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 72 degrees. Wind: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: An upper level low pressure system will continue to spin moisture into the Mid-South through the end of the week. Rounds of heavy rain and storms will be likely Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and it will feel muggy. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Friday because there will be peeks of sun. However, there will also be scattered storms on Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and hot next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

