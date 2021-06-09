Flooding remains a threat in the Mid-South with more rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slow moving upper level disturbance is keeping clouds and rain in the Mid-South with more to come. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday evening for parts of East Arkansas south of I-40 and all of North Mississippi.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a light southwest wind, and overnight lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a light southwest wind, and lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.