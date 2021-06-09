Joey Magnifico looks to turn around SBA Football as he takes over the helm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Joey Magnifico set records as a Tight End at Memphis. He holds the record for the most receiving yards at the position in school history. After the 2019 Cotton Bowl, he started preparing for the NFL Draft. He went undrafted last year, gave it another try participating at Memphis Pro Day this year.

“I went out and I think I had a good pro day, still some regulations with Covid, five people on a free agent roster, so with all of that, I gave it my best shot and didn’t hear anything,” Magnifico said.

Since he graduated, Magnifico has worked in moving and construction. He helped out coaching linebackers and wide receivers with SBA football last year. That put his name on the radar when the head coaching job opened.

“We wanted someone who was a piece of the old tradition and now is going to help us build into the new,” SBA Athletic Director Nate Weyant said.

Magnifico was the guy. At just 24 years old he’s using his age and platform he built at Memphis to inspire his players.

“These kids growing up nowadays, all they’ve seen is good Memphis football and my name was a big part of it,” he said. “So I get the respect in that a little bit. And I can tell them, hey, I was here six or seven years ago in the same shoes.”

SBA Football has been through it’s struggles over the year. The last time they won a district game was nearly ten years ago, when Magnifico was on the team. He plans to take notes from Mike Norvell, who was his coach at Memphis, to get the Eagles on the right track. He has about 20 plays right now. He wants to add a handful more to make the team more complete.

“I’m going to be out there encouraging folks to come check out SBA. It’s a great school. Education, sports and like you said. I’m trying to flip this thing around. That’s my main goal,” Magnifico added.

Magnifico has already started building his coaching staff, which includes former teammate and Tigers wide receiver Kedarian Jones.

