Man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner arrested

Man accused of assaulting Shelby County commissioner arrested
Man accused of assaulting Shelby County commissioner arrested((Source: Shelby County))
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening a Shelby County commissioner has been arrested.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, George Johnson turned himself in Wednesday. He is facing an assault charge.

A warrant for Johnson’s arrest was issued three days after he allegedly threatened Commissioner Tami Sawyer. The incident happened as crews worked to remove the remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from Health Sciences Park last week.

Johnson allegedly unloaded expletives on Sawyer and made threats toward her.

The sheriff’s office say’s Johnson’s attorney was present as he turned himself in.

No bond information is available.

