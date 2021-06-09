Mississippi municipal election results

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Voters decided on new mayors across DeSoto County Tuesday in the municipal elections.

Several races were on the mayoral ballot.

Mayoral and alderman races were underway in Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, and Southaven.

See unofficial results below.

Olive Branch

Mayoral results:

Ken Adams (R) 67.21%

Donald Hall (D) 32.79%

Alderman

At-Large

Vanessa C. Caswell (D) 34.96 %

George Collins (R) 65.4%

Ward 1

Michael P. Chandler (D) 38.33 %

Gil Earhart (R) 61.67%

Ward 2

Pat Hamilton (R) 67.61%

Theresa Gillespie (D) 32.39 %

Ward 3

Jarvis Antonio Cook (D) 32.29%

Joy Henderson (R) 60.71

Ward 4

David Wallace (R) 100%

Ward 5

Jan Aldridge (R) 63%

Dianne Black (D) 37%

Ward 6

Dale Dickerson (R) 100%

Horn Lake

Mayoral Results:

D. Cole Bostic (I) 365

Allen Baxter Latimer (R) 1079

Jimmy Stokes 883

Alderman

At Large

William E. Egner (D) 963

Danny Klein (R) 1,329

Ward 1

Michael Guice (R) 193

Lindsay Larson (D) 163

Ward 2

Tommy Bledsoe (R) 402

Torrence D. Moore (D) 232

Ward 3

Jackie Bostic (R) 177

Maria M. Moran (D) 80

Ward 4

Lisa Hall-Hayes (D) 122

David Young (R) 149

Ward 5

LaShonda R. Johnson (D) 246

Robby Dupree (R) 303

Southaven

Mayoral Results:

Incumbent Darren Musselwhite 2,511

Tommy Henley 56

Hernando

Mayor Chip Johnson ran unopposed

