Mississippi municipal election results
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Voters decided on new mayors across DeSoto County Tuesday in the municipal elections.
Several races were on the mayoral ballot.
Mayoral and alderman races were underway in Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
See unofficial results below.
Olive Branch
Mayoral results:
Ken Adams (R) 67.21%
Donald Hall (D) 32.79%
Alderman
At-Large
Vanessa C. Caswell (D) 34.96 %
George Collins (R) 65.4%
Ward 1
Michael P. Chandler (D) 38.33 %
Gil Earhart (R) 61.67%
Ward 2
Pat Hamilton (R) 67.61%
Theresa Gillespie (D) 32.39 %
Ward 3
Jarvis Antonio Cook (D) 32.29%
Joy Henderson (R) 60.71
Ward 4
David Wallace (R) 100%
Ward 5
Jan Aldridge (R) 63%
Dianne Black (D) 37%
Ward 6
Dale Dickerson (R) 100%
https://www.obms.us/unofficial-election-results/
Horn Lake
Mayoral Results:
D. Cole Bostic (I) 365
Allen Baxter Latimer (R) 1079
Jimmy Stokes 883
Alderman
At Large
William E. Egner (D) 963
Danny Klein (R) 1,329
Ward 1
Michael Guice (R) 193
Lindsay Larson (D) 163
Ward 2
Tommy Bledsoe (R) 402
Torrence D. Moore (D) 232
Ward 3
Jackie Bostic (R) 177
Maria M. Moran (D) 80
Ward 4
Lisa Hall-Hayes (D) 122
David Young (R) 149
Ward 5
LaShonda R. Johnson (D) 246
Robby Dupree (R) 303
https://www.hornlake.org/news/post/12437/
Southaven
Mayoral Results:
Incumbent Darren Musselwhite 2,511
Tommy Henley 56
Hernando
Mayor Chip Johnson ran unopposed
https://www.cityofhernando.org/
