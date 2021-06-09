MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old woman was just starting a business and now her life is gone. Police say one of the suspects in her shooting death is in custody.

That suspect is connected to a carjacking that happened Monday.

Latorria Glover’s sister-in-law says her death has left a hole in the heart of her close-knit family, who had a memorial blanket of photos made, showing her through the years.

Glover was found May 31 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside her car on Chevron Road. She later died at the hospital. Police say she crashed her car after she was shot.

“Torria was a great person. Like she didn’t mind helping anybody. She was always just a kind person,” said Glover’s sister-in-law, Jamiaalen Allen.

Police got a break in the case Monday after chasing suspects in a carjacking that same day. A woman was carjacked at gunpoint that same day in her driveway. Officers finally caught up with the suspects a couple of miles away on Berta and Holiday, where they had stopped the stolen red Mustang.

Two people in the Mustang were caught after they took off, 21-year-old Antonio McEntyre and a juvenile. Police say McEntyre confessed to participating in the planned carjacking of a Nissan, the one Glover was driving. McEntyre said a man riding in the back seat of the car he was driving actually shot Glover.

McEntyre is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Glover as well as the carjacking of the Mustang.

Glover’s family says she had just started a business selling clothes online and was doing well. Her sister-in-law says she will continue the business in Glover’s honor.

“Latorria didn’t deserve this at all. We need justice,” said Allen.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation that includes looking into whether there are more suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. The Crime Stoppers reward has just been Increased to $2,000.

