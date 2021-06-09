Advertise with WMC
Olympic athletes stay prepared for pending Tokyo Games

Memphian Rochelle Stevens won a gold medal during the Atlanta games in 1996.
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are less than 50 Days until the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, and there is still some controversy over whether or not the games will actually be played.

Whether it be concerns from the host country or participating countries, COVID-19 and vaccination rates are the center of hesitation for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Gold Medalist and Memphian Rochelle Stevens says as far as the athletes are concerned they can only control themselves, not the pandemic.

One Memphian, who’s an Olympic Gold Medalist, is hedging her skepticism on if the games will be played. Rochelle Stevens won a Gold Medal in the 1996 games as a member of the United States 4X100 Meter Relay team.

The Tokyo Games have already been delayed once because of COVID-19.

Stevens says the athletes are raring to compete, whenever they get the chance.

“With all of this going on, the athletes have been training and they don’t know what’s going to happen, but, as athletes, they know people expect them to be at their best, no matter what. So they train to be the best and put on a top show, regardless of the Pandemic,” says Stevens

The Tokyo Olympics start July 23rd and run through August 8th.

