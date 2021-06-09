Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by truck, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died in the hospital Tuesday night following a pedestrian crash near a Memphis fire station on South 3rd Street.

Memphis police say officers arrived on the scene around 9:20 p.m. to learn a pedestrian was struck by a truck. He reportedly did not use a crosswalk.

EMS rushed him to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

