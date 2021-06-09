Police: 60-year-old man charged with DUI after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is arrested after one person was killed in a crash.

Tommy Barr, 60, is being charged with driving under the influence and public intoxication, according to MPD.

The crash happened Tuesday around 9:20 p.m., police say.

Kevin Fullilove, 30, was hit by Barr’s truck while attempting to cross the street.

He later died from his injuries at the hospital, police say.

60-year-old Tommy Barr (pictured) was arrested and charged with DUI and Public Intoxication.



The deceased pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Kevin Fullilove. pic.twitter.com/UTqUgiLJxt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2021

