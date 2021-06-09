Police: 60-year-old man charged with DUI after fatal crash
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is arrested after one person was killed in a crash.
Tommy Barr, 60, is being charged with driving under the influence and public intoxication, according to MPD.
The crash happened Tuesday around 9:20 p.m., police say.
Kevin Fullilove, 30, was hit by Barr’s truck while attempting to cross the street.
He later died from his injuries at the hospital, police say.
