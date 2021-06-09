Advertise with WMC
Rain will ease up in north Mississippi later this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with rain slowly breaking up in north Mississippi this afternoon . Flood Watch will continue over north Mississippi as well as Lee and Phillips county in Arkansas through 7 PM. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Isolated downpours in a few areas. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: On and off rain will persist through Thursday with some sun and clouds in between the rain. It won’t be a washout, but most will likely see at least a few showers or storms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. It will remain muggy. By Friday, rain chances will drop to 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

HOT WEEKEND AHEAD: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will have some sunshine.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

