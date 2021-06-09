Deadly double shooting under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another in non-critical condition.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on North Watkins.

No suspect information is available at this time.

MPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 9 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1032 N. Watkins. Two male shooting victims were located. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 2nd male was xported to ROH in non-critical condition.

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2021

