Deadly double shooting under investigation

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another in non-critical condition.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on North Watkins.

No suspect information is available at this time.

MPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

