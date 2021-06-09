Deadly double shooting under investigation
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another in non-critical condition.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on North Watkins.
No suspect information is available at this time.
MPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
