Suspect facing multiple charges after armed carjacking in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing multiple charges following a carjacking in Memphis.

Antonio McEntyre is charged with the following:

Carjacking

Employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Aggravated robbery

Felony evading to wit

Vehicle pursuit

Evading to wit

According to the affidavit, a woman reported she was carjacked in her driveway June 6. The woman was in her vehicle when a male approached her at gunpoint and demanded she get out of the car.

The victim told police that when she got out of her car, the suspect told her to drop everything. She dropped her purse, which contained her wallet, iPhone, and revolver.

On June 7, officers located the car with two occupants near Third and Mitchell. When officers imitated blue lights and sirens, the driver refused to pull over. Officers lost sight of the car and the suspects got away. Shortly after, officers saw the car again near Elvis Presley and Whitaker and tried to pull the car over, but the suspects refused to stop.

The car stopped near Berta and Holiday and the two occupants fled on foot. After a short pursuit, the two suspects were transported to the violent crimes office for further investigation.

McEntyre gave a statement of admission, stating he was an accomplice in the carjacking and intentionally evaded police when they attempted to pull him over.

