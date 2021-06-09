Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suspect facing multiple charges after armed carjacking in Memphis

Suspect facing multiple charges after armed carjacking in Memphis
Suspect facing multiple charges after armed carjacking in Memphis((Source: Shelby County))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing multiple charges following a carjacking in Memphis.

Antonio McEntyre is charged with the following:

  • Carjacking
  • Employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Felony evading to wit
  • Vehicle pursuit
  • Evading to wit

According to the affidavit, a woman reported she was carjacked in her driveway June 6. The woman was in her vehicle when a male approached her at gunpoint and demanded she get out of the car.

The victim told police that when she got out of her car, the suspect told her to drop everything. She dropped her purse, which contained her wallet, iPhone, and revolver.

On June 7, officers located the car with two occupants near Third and Mitchell. When officers imitated blue lights and sirens, the driver refused to pull over. Officers lost sight of the car and the suspects got away. Shortly after, officers saw the car again near Elvis Presley and Whitaker and tried to pull the car over, but the suspects refused to stop.

The car stopped near Berta and Holiday and the two occupants fled on foot. After a short pursuit, the two suspects were transported to the violent crimes office for further investigation.

McEntyre gave a statement of admission, stating he was an accomplice in the carjacking and intentionally evaded police when they attempted to pull him over.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts
Owner reports attempted carjacking, shots fired at Gibson’s Donuts
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
I55 Road Closure
Traffic Alert: Northbound I-55 near I-240 closed

Latest News

Memphis home fully engulfed in flames after vehicle hits house, ruptures gas line
Memphis home fully engulfed in flames after vehicle hits house, ruptures gas line
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract...
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract manufacturing company
Mississippi municipal election results
Tri-State Bank of Memphis to be acquired by Liberty Bank & Trust of New Orleans
Tri-State Bank will be acquired by Liberty Bank & Trust of New Orleans
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Police arrest murder suspect, search for others involved in deadly shooting