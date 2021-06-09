Advertise with WMC
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract manufacturing company((Source: WMC))
By Chris Luther
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a major investment announcement in the Memphis Regional Megasite, a large area of land in Haywood County that will hopefully attract a major manufacturer and bring hundreds of jobs to West Tennessee.

Just an hour drive up I-40 from downtown Memphis sits the Memphis Regional Megasite, and Tuesday, Lee announced more investment into that site to hopefully attract a big company and bring in hundreds of high paying jobs.

The Memphis Regional Megasite has sat empty for more than 10 years since the state of Tennessee purchased the land and developed it for use by a major manufacturing company that has yet to materialize.

So far, the state has invested 174 million dollars into the site, building a water tower, rerouting a state highway and creating accessible power for the site.

Tuesday, Lee announced a plan to build a wastewater discharge pipeline, one of the most complex and lengthy aspects of the infrastructure buildout, totaling more than $52 million invested to address wastewater and the water infrastructure, all in hopes of finally attracting a company to the site.

“It is a unique asset in that it’s nearly 4,100 acres of developable land,” said Ted Townsend, chief economic development officer for the University of Memphis and the Greater Memphis Chamber Partnership.

Along with the infrastructure improvement plan, Lee announced an $80 million investment in Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to clear the waiting list of more than 11,000 students who are waiting to join the workforce as skilled workers.

Lee said in a teleconference call Tuesday afternoon that there are some exciting possible companies that have shown interest lately.

He hopes this infrastructure investment will help finally get a major manufacturer to commit to the site soon.

