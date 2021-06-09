Toddler in critical condition after accidental shooting, MPD says
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left a toddler seriously injured Wednesday evening.
Around 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Summereast Apartments on Bartlett Rd.
According to MPD, the toddler was suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital.
The child is in critical condition, police say.
Preliminary information shows this was an accidental shooting.
No arrests have been made as Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
