Toddler in critical condition after accidental shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left a toddler seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Around 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Summereast Apartments on Bartlett Rd.

According to MPD, the toddler was suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital.

The child is in critical condition, police say.

Preliminary information shows this was an accidental shooting.

No arrests have been made as Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

At 4:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 830 Bartlett. A female toddler was located suffering from a GSW and was xported to LeBonheur in critical condition.

Prelim info indicates this was an accidental shooting. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.