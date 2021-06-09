Advertise with WMC
USL announcing new women’s league for soccer

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday the United Soccer League announced plans to launch a Women’s League.

USL Director of Women’s Soccer Besty Haugh says the goal is to create increased opportunities, gender equity and career development for young women.

She says the new League is expecting to have as many as 30 club teams for its inaugural season. That means up to 750 new opportunities to play, work and coach in the Women’s League.

The USL Women’s League will be made up of clubs from across the USL Championship, League One and League Two. This will include new expansion clubs as well.

Eight teams are going to be a part of the original roll out, including club teams in Chattanooga, Hartford, Connecticut and Washington, DC. More teams will be announced through the summer and fall as membership is finalized for the league’s inaugural season in 2022.

The USL Women’s League will kickoff in May and run through late July of 2022.

It is not known right now if Memphis’ 901 Football Club will add a Women’s team or not.

