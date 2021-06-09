Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Video: Suspects steal over $1K in lottery tickets

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for two men who they say stole cases of lottery tickets from a gas station.

Just before 7 a.m. on June 6, officers responded to All in One gas station at Whitten Road for reports of theft.

According to officials, the store clerk saw two men enter near the front counter.

Video footage showed one of the suspects wearing a black and gray hoodie grab two lottery ticket display boxes from the front counter.

Both suspects ran out of store and drove off in a silver Honda Civic.

Police say the tickets are valued at over $1,000.

On June 7, a man attempted to cash in several of the stolen lottery tickets, according to a representative from the Lottery Ticket Commissions Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
I55 Road Closure
Traffic Alert: Northbound I-55 near I-240 closed

Latest News

County road washed out in Lafayette County
Flash Flood warnings in effect across the Mid-South
Men steals lottery ticket
Men steals lottery ticket
Health experts are concerned about a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
Desoto County vaccination clinic moves to Southaven Community Safe Room
Rhodes College campus
Rhodes College to charge health fee for unvaccinated students