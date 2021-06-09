Video: Suspects steal over $1K in lottery tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for two men who they say stole cases of lottery tickets from a gas station.

Just before 7 a.m. on June 6, officers responded to All in One gas station at Whitten Road for reports of theft.

According to officials, the store clerk saw two men enter near the front counter.

Video footage showed one of the suspects wearing a black and gray hoodie grab two lottery ticket display boxes from the front counter.

Both suspects ran out of store and drove off in a silver Honda Civic.

Police say the tickets are valued at over $1,000.

On June 7, a man attempted to cash in several of the stolen lottery tickets, according to a representative from the Lottery Ticket Commissions Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

