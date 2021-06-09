Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wisconsin couple illuminates house in rainbow colors after being forced to take down Pride flag

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIND POINT, Wis. (WISN) - A same-sex couple in Wisconsin recently had to take down their Pride flag due to new neighborhood association rules, but that didn’t stop them from expressing pride in another way.

Memo Fachino and his husband Lance Mier’s home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wind Point, and during the day it looks like all the other houses, but at night it’s lit up in rainbow hues.

“We always said we believe in diversity and representation so we wanted to follow that same sentiment while being within the rules and being respectful of our guidelines,” Fachino said.

After seeing their Pride flag alongside the American flag, someone reported Memo and Lance to the neighborhood association, which after a tense political climate last year, limited which flag is allowed.

“The political environment was a little bit more charged, and there were some flags that were being flown that were opposite in terms of neighbors,” Fachino said.

The new rules said the only flag allowed outside a home is the American flag. Even though Memo didn’t agree with the rule, he sits on the board. He said they took the flag down but got creative.

“If we can’t fly the flag, we’ll find a different way to still show that representation,” Mier said. “We just happened to do it through our floodlights.”

That representation resonated across the country in a Reddit post Memo made. He said he’s surprised by all the attention but happy to give other LGBTQ community members a way to show their pride.

“Representation matters, and diversity matters,” Fachino said. “If you can find a way to make that work in a way that’s not aggressive, and it’s not being imposed on anyone, we like it as a pretty light approach.”

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Mississippi municipal election results

Latest News

In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona city
Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.,...
Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs
MLGW and the Memphis Fire Department also responded to a gas line rupture in South Memphis...
Gas explosion, house fire caused after car crashes into home
Man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner arrested
Man accused of threatening county commissioner