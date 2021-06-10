2 more academy signings for 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC announced two more academy signings this week -- Collierville High School forward Matt Brucker and midfielder Max Talley from Houston High School.

Both are in the Olympic Development Program.

Talley led Houston to the Class -AAA- State Championship. Brucker led Collierville to a spot in the Triple-A-State Tournament.

They join Academy Signees 19-year-old Tycho Collins, a former Collierville Lobos Rush standout, who’s played overseas in Europe and China, and M.U.S. Jr. Simeon Betapudi, an Olympic Develop Program regular.

As academy players, they retain their high school and college eligibility.

