901 FC’s Kissiedou earns spot on USL Team of Week

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Don’t look now, but this 901 FC Soccer team is pretty good.

I know you haven’t seen them at home, but you will soon, and the league is taking note.

901 FC Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou is named to the United Soccer League’s Team of the Week for his play last Saturday against Indy 11. 

Kissiedou getting an assist and dominated his matchup against one of the best teams in the USL, and Memphis comes out with the victory, their first of the season, 2-1. 

901 FC is now 1-1-2 on the season, but all their games have been on the road, against top-flight competition.

The 901 has one more game on the road, at Perennial USL Power Louisville City Saturday night, before finally coming to Memphis for their home opener next Wednesday night against Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

