Bottom Line: How to count calories with food delivery services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In many areas, gone are the days of paper takeout menus. Now ordering dinner is as easy as using an app on your smartphone. And when you’re busy and hungry, the results can sometimes mean an unhealthy meal. Something that can make choosing a little easier? Nutrition and calorie info!

The Food and Drug Administration requires restaurants with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts for standard items on menus, both in the restaurant and online.

But that same nutritional information doesn’t always get transferred from the chain’s website to the menus on third-party delivery service sites like DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub. The FDA’s menu rule helps consumers make more nutritious choices when eating out. But as online ordering and the use of third-party delivery apps have exploded during the pandemic, suddenly that info isn’t as easy for consumers to find.

Uber and DoorDash both told CR they give restaurants control over their menu and nutrition information on their respective apps. And Grubhub says it is actively working on innovative new ways to help consumers to make informed choices.

Consumer Reports says placing a healthy takeout order is possible even when calorie counts aren’t available. Skip drinks like soda that add extra calories and no nutrition, and seek out the items that feature vegetables, whole grains or beans. And because restaurant portions are often oversized, plan to share with a family member or pack up half to eat another day!

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.