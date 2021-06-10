Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis receives grant for summer meal program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many students will soon be out for the summer. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis is preparing to address food insecurity during the summer months.

While summer break is something to look forward to, it presents a challenge for children facing food insecurity who often rely on daily meals at school.

JaMeko Williams is the career development director for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis. She says a new grant from the non-profit organization, No Kid Hungry, will help feed kids this summer.

“That’s a burden that may be taken off of a parent to have to worry about,” she said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis will be running six clubs this summer.

“This grant will supplement what we’re already doing. So, we want to make sure those kids that are in our clubs are able to receive a healthy breakfast every day,” said Williams.

Williams works with the Boys & Girls Club Technical Training Center, which provides teens with skills needed to land a job.

“We have a culinary arts program here at the technical training center,” said Williams, “So, it just kind of became a perfect fit for us that our kids, our trainees who are preparing for careers and culinary arts, will prepare the breakfast for the younger kids in the other clubs.

Williams says the Boys & Girls Club received $19,500 from No Kid Hungry. It will help feed 400 kids in their clubs this summer. She says they are always grateful to receive grant funding.

“And then, it helps us to help the next young person to be strong, to be a good citizen, and all those core values that the Boys & Girls Clubs hold.”

