City of Hernando breaks ground on new sports complex

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Hernando broke ground this week on a 57,000 square-foot sports complex.

When the new development opens in September, it will include room for practice, training, and league basketball with four basketball courts.

The Fieldhouse sports complex will eventually have space for baseball, softball, volleyball, and cheerleading. The complex is located on Green T Road near the McIngvale Road interchange for I-269.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.