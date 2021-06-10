Clouds, muggy conditions and a passing shower or storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds: will be southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 70. Wind: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Although rain chances will be lower on Friday, there will still be a passing downpour in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, there will be dry periods, so you will have an opportunity to get outside. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will see more sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and hot next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will drop to the upper 80s on Wednesday with lower humidity most of the week.

