Community blitz raises awareness of gun violence in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-Southerners rallying against violence hit the streets Wednesday night for a community awareness blitz.

“Our young people got to know we care about them and need to know that we are tired,” said Stevie Moore, founder of Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN) organization. “We are tired of celebrating death. We’re tired of having memorials in our backyard, front yard, we want to celebrate life, graduations, weddings, and we are tired. We’re saying enough is enough.”

FFUN members canvassed the area around Hamilton High School to raise awareness about gun violence and creating safer communities. FFUN supporters posted yard signs and encouraged neighbors to take part in a unity walk in their community this Saturday.

