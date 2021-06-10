Cordova woman indicted on multiple counts of animal abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County grand jury indicted a former Memphis police officer on multiple counts of felony animal abuse.

Memphis Animal Services responded to the Cordova home of 74-year-old Charlotte Creasy in March 2019.

Investigators say they found a dead cat, 16 live cats, and one dog living in “deplorable conditions” with urine and feces everywhere. Eight more cats were discovered in an outdoor shed. All the animals suffered from dangerous health problems.

Creasy has bee released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.