Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Cordova woman indicted on multiple counts of animal abuse

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County grand jury indicted a former Memphis police officer on multiple counts of felony animal abuse.

Memphis Animal Services responded to the Cordova home of 74-year-old Charlotte Creasy in March 2019.

Investigators say they found a dead cat, 16 live cats, and one dog living in “deplorable conditions” with urine and feces everywhere. Eight more cats were discovered in an outdoor shed. All the animals suffered from dangerous health problems.

Creasy has bee released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Cameron Kinley
Navy denies Memphian Cameron Kinley’s chance at NFL
Sherra Wright (Source: Riverside County Sheriff Department)
Sherra Wright files post-conviction relief petition ahead of hearing
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Mississippi municipal election results

Latest News

Flood threat forces evacuation in Lafayette County, Miss. community
Flood threat forces evacuation in Lafayette County, Miss. community
City of Hernando breaks ground on new sports complex
City of Hernando breaks ground on new sports complex
First of its kind wind turbine coming to Tunica County
First of its kind wind turbine coming to Tunica County
MLGW and the Memphis Fire Department also responded to a gas line rupture in South Memphis...
Gas explosion, house fire caused after car crashes into home