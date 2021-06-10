Crews continue monitoring North Mississippi dam for possible breach

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Crews are still monitoring a dam in a North Mississippi neighborhood to make sure it doesn’t breach from flooding.

People who live in the Tara Estates, just north of Oxford, are back in their homes as of Thursday morning but are still being cautious.

They were asked to evacuate Wednesday when it looked like the lake and dam surrounding it could overflow.

Fire crews quickly started pumping water out of the lake to lower water levels to prevent a breach. State leaders say a pipe that controlled the water level failed due to old age.

“Once that happens it can get into uncontrolled release pretty quickly and wash away the interior of the dam leading to a dam failure,” said Willie McKercher with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Dam Safety Division.

State leaders say homeowners will not have to pay for the work because the state has a federal grant for the equipment that will be used.

