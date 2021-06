MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx job fair will be taking place in the STAR Academy Gymnasium at 3260 James Road on Friday, June 18th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Golden Gate Cathedral, Holy C.O.G.I.C. and Homeland Holy C.O.G.I.C.

